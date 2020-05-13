Gbajabiamila Inaugurates Committee on Abandoned FG Properties

Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday inaugurated an ad-hoc committee that would investigate abandoned federal government properties across the federation.

It would be recalled that on the 17th of March, the House considered a motion on the need to investigate the status of abandoned property belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The House resolved to mandate committee, which is chaired by Hon. Ademorin Kuye, to undertake this onerous responsibility and to present a timely report that would form the basis of our engagement going forward.

Speaking at the committee’s inauguration, Gbajabiamila said the existence of abandoned government property, valued in the hundreds of billions of Naira and left to deteriorate should trouble everyone’s conscience.

He charged the committee to come up with a plan that would put these assets into good use in the interest of the country.

According to him, “our country presently faces a myriad of challenges on multiple fronts. We have a public health emergency, unlike anything we have ever seen before. At the same time, the drop in oil prices, our most valuable commercial export product, has left us with an economy in severe decline and a government on the brink of failing to meet our obligations to the people we serve. These projects are a visual manifestation of the excesses and failure to plan effectively and execute efficiently, which has hampered our national growth and development for many years.”