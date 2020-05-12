Renewable Energy Firm Supports Covid-19 Fight

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

Indigenous renewable energy firm, Green Village Electricity (GVE) Projects, said it is supporting efforts of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) against the Covid-19 with stable power supply to isolation centres in Enugu and Rivers states using solar generation sources.

A statement by GVE’s Managing Director, Mr. Ifeanyi Orajaka, stated that the company deployed an 18-kilovolt amp (kVA) solar-based solution to power an isolation and treatment facility upgraded and furnished by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) at the Enugu State Medical Diagnostics Centre.

GVE, according to Orajaka equally successfully deployed a 12kVA solar system with 30 kilowatts hour (kWh) battery storage solution at the Rivers state COVID-19 isolation facility located at the Eleme General Hospital, Ogale, Nchia.

Orajaka, explained that funding for the provision of the emergency solar power systems to the health centers was obtained from All On’s N180 million COVID-19 Solar Relief Fund which was launched in March.

He said All On is an impact investing firm funded by oil company, Shell, and that it approved the release of the fund for the systems as part of its response to the country’s fight against Covid-19.

“As a socially responsible organisation, we are happy to provide assistance during this national crisis despite the challenges caused by the lockdown. I salute the selflessness of my colleagues who implemented these projects in strict compliance with necessary health and safety guidelines,” Orajaka added.

He noted that: “This effort was accomplished in close collaboration with All On, Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN), Clean Technology Hub (CTH), and the Rivers and Enugu state governments.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of All On, Dr. Wiebe Boer, was quoted in the statement to have said: “In line with our mission, these projects further demonstrate our commitment to supporting relief efforts in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole during these critical times, and we commend GVE for its professional and timely execution.”

The statement noted that similar sentiments on the project were shared by the Programmes Advisor for SDN, Chris Newsom who reportedly said that: “SDN is pleased to play a facilitation role on the Eleme project. Credit goes to GVE and the ministry of health, Rivers state, for connecting efficiently to make this happen swiftly.”

With regards to the system installed in Enugu, the CEO of CTH, Ms. Ifeoma Malo, said the projects could potentially deliver long term, direct impact to the communities post Covid-19.