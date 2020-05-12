Huawei Strengthens Presence in Africa

Huawei Northern Africa’s regional office has announced the appointments of Adnane Ben Halima as Vice President of Public Relations for the Mediterranean region and Loïse Tamalgo as Vice President of Public Relations for Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a statement, the appointment became effective on May 6, 2020.

It noted that Africa has been integral to Huawei’s development strategy for over two decades, adding that with a long-term approach to the continent, the company has made significant investments in Africa to support the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

Executive Vice President of Huawei Northern Africa, Philippe Wang said: “75% of our employees on the continent are African, so we are very pleased to offer two of them new responsibilities within our teams. They will continue to support our African partners, in both the public and private sectors, to further develop the continent’s digital ecosystem.”

Huawei’s work on the continent makes daily inroads into ensuring better interconnection for its African consumers.

Commenting on the appointment, Halima said: “An interesting challenge awaits us in this digital age. We will be working together to tackle every aspect of Africa’s digital transformation and meet the many expectations of our partners.”

Also, Tamalgo said: “I am convinced that our expertise together with my 13 years of experience at Huawei will enhance our understanding of local needs. The company will not only be able to increase its contribution to the digital transformation but will also contribute to a better social distribution of the digital dividend to the populations in the countries I cover south of the Sahara.”

Halima, 40, has a degree in Computer Engineering and began his career as a research and development engineer at ST-Microelectronics before joining Huawei Technologies in 2005.

Tamalgo, 43, holds an MBA and a Master’s in Applied Languages for Tourism and Business.