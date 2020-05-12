FG to Begin Home Feeding for School Children on Thursday

The federal government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development last night announced that it would commence the Home-grown School Feeding Programme on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The ministry said the programme, which would ensure the provision food ration to schoolchildren at home, would begin in Abuja and subsequently in Lagos and Ogun states before it would be extended to other states.

It stated that after consultations with state governments, it identified the distribution of Take-Home Rations to the households of children in the programme as a feasible method of achieving this directive after exploring several options.

“This is a globally accepted means of supporting children to continue to have access to nutrient rich foods despite disruptions to the traditional channels of school feeding,” the ministry said in a statement issued in Abuja.

The ministry said it had requested states to carry out mapping exercises in order to trace the households of the children using all available data sources.

The ministry said some of the sources include the School-based management boards, community focal persons, cooks on the programme and, most importantly, existing school registers in the Local Government Areas where the schools are domiciled