Covid-19: Sokoto Records another Death

By Onuminya Innocent

The Sokoto State Government on Tuesday said it has recorded another Covid-19 death, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 13, adding that it has also discharged 22 Covid-19 patients in the state.

Before their discharge, the patients were isolated and treated in two of the state’s isolation facilities.

According to the Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the state Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, who addressed journalists on behalf of the governor, 19 patients had hitherto being discharged after they were certified healthy and free from the virus.

“This brings to 41 the total number of Covid-19 patients, out of 176 cases, so far discharged by the Taskforce,” he said.

Describing the current discharges as “the highest so far achieved by the state,” he reiterated that “being Covid-19 positive isn’t a death sentence in any way”.

“This development shows that many of those infected by the disease do recover and go about their normal activities.

“For this reason, we should avoid stigmatization of any kind of those infected by the virus,” he said.

Inname said the Taskforce is doing its best to ensure that it curbs the spread of the disease by screening each of the suspected cases.

He also added that the Taskforce is intensifying efforts to trace the contacts of those infected.

“Contact tracing is ongoing. We have identified 844 contacts, tested 436 suspected cases and certified that 176 cases are positive,” the commissioner explained.