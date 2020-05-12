Abuja Disco to Begin Disconnection of Customers Today

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said it will commence the disconnection of customers who have defaulted in the payment of their bills from today.

The company which covers Abuja, Niger, Kogi and Nassarawa states, noted that it could no longer sustain the reprieve given power consumers in its franchise areas because it has other members of the value chain it is indebted to.

General Manager, Public Affairs of the company, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, in a statement in Abuja, who described the decision as painful, said the AEDC intended to recover debts owed the company.

He said during the period of the Covid-19 total restriction of movement, the company worked to cushion the effect of the lockdown through the supply of electricity without insisting on payment as it recognised that there was a sharp drop in economic activities.

“Therefore, in these unprecedented times we all face as a result of the novel covid-19 pandemic, we wish to express our solidarity with you our esteemed customers.

” However, with the gradual restoration of socio-economic activities, we cannot sustain serving you unless payment is received for the service that had been rendered.

“Consequently, please take notice that commencing from Tuesday 12th May, 2020, we shall no longer be in a position to serve all those who are indebted to us.

“While this decision is very painful to us, we have found it unavoidable. The need to recover outstanding payments has become very urgent as other members of the value chain on whose behalf we also act require funds to be able to continue to remain in their core business of generating and transmitting electricity” it said.

The AEDC called for understanding from its customers, noting that during this period, the company requires help to continue to serve its areas of coverage.