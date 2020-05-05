Kaduna Has 72 Active Covid-19 Cases, 65 are Almajiris Repatriated from Kano

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Government has said it is treating 72 Covid-19 patients, out of which 65 are Almajiris, who recently returned from Kano as well as two other policemen.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, said seven other cases on admission are persons with travel history outside Kaduna State or their contacts.

He said two more patients have been treated and discharged.

‘’Since the index case was reported on March 28, 2020, the state has discharged eight patients and has recorded one fatality who died before his positive test result was received,” Adekeye said.

According to him, a total of 81 cases have been recorded in the state but the active cases are now 72.

He warned against the dangers of community transmission, advising citizens to report anyone who recently came from another state to Kaduna State.

‘’As it continues its effort to prevent community transmission, the state Standing Committee on Covid-19 appeals to citizens to report any person who they know has sneaked into the state.

“Such persons are violating the state’s quarantine orders as well as the nationwide prohibition of interstate travel by the federal government,’’ the statement said.

Adekeye said: ‘’Beyond illegal conduct, such persons are risking the health and lives of Kaduna State residents by recklessly spreading the virus across state lines.’’

He called on residents not to compromise in exposing and reporting potential spreaders of the disease.

‘’They should not be allowed to spread sickness and make nonsense of the sacrifices the people of Kaduna State are making in enduring the tough but necessary measures announced to protect them,’’ he said.

The statement said the state Standing Committee on Covid-19 was aware of documented instances of police and paramilitary personnel that have been involved in illegal interstate travel, describing such action as unfortunate.

He said the fact that two policemen were among the 72 persons being treated for Covid-19 should serve as a reminder to everyone that nobody is immune from the virus.

He urged ‘’citizens, who suspect that they have been exposed to Covid-19, should act responsibly, avoid infecting others, contact health officials and isolate themselves until the authorities come to see them. Such persons are urged to readily volunteer all relevant information on their health, travel history and contacts”.

He further urged residents to always wear masks when leaving their homes and should wash their hands when they return home.

“Keeping safe from this pandemic is the personal responsibility of every citizen. All of us must take steps to protect ourselves and our households from Covid-19,” he said.