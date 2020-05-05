COVID-19: Analysts Highlight Lessons from China

Peter Uzoho

Analysts that spoke at a recent Chief Financial Officers’ (CFO) forum organised by KPMG Professional Services have highlighted the lessons to learn from how China tackled the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum held via a Webinar with the theme: “Surviving the COVID-19 Pandemic – Lessons from China.”

The event had Partner & Vice Chairman, KPMG China, covering the Wuhan Province, William Gong, as a keynote speaker.

Gong, during his keynote presentation, shared with the CFOs, a step-by-step guide on China’s efforts in gradually re-opening its offices. He rounded off with specific insights from the KPMG China office while strongly advising that the recovery would take some time and that all organisations must, while gradually returning, prepare for another shutdown while ensuring social distancing protocols in the offices.

Senior Partner, KPMG in Nigeria and Chairman, KPMG Africa, Kunle Elebute, highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on most African Countries, describing it as a twin shock on the economy due to a fall in demand for natural resources (including oil & gas), African commodities, and tourism, etc.

Also, Clinical Director, St. Nicholas Hospital, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye, made a presentation rendering local perspectives, insights and in-depth analysis of the coronavirus, with statistics on the spread rate, and other relevant data.

Strategic Advisor, Healthcare & Life Sciences, KPMG South Africa, Dr. Anuschka Coovadia,

was also one of the speakers who provided lessons from her location highlighting South Africa’s unique trajectory and a need to prepare as the exponential curve is inevitable as well as careful workplace re-entry strategies.