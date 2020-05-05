Breaking: Nigeria Records 245 New Cases of COVID-19

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria had recorded 245 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 2802 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 76 new cases, Katsina 37, Jigawa 32, Kano 24, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 19, Borno 18, Edo 10, Bauchi nine, Adamawa six, Oyo and Ogun five each, while Ekiti, Osun, Benue, Niger and Zamfara has one each.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded 2802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. 417 persons have been discharged while 93 have died.”