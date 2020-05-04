Work-from-Home Survey Launched

HC Bonum, in partnership with Digital Jewels, AT3 Resources and DB Consulting, a consortium of leading consultants in the area of performance management, IT governance, data analytics, strategic communications and human capacity building have joined forces to unveil a Work-from-home survey for Nigerian professionals.

The firms disclosed this in a statement at the weekend.

The survey, the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic that altered the way of work, was expected to assist business leaders understand the benefits and challenges they face as they adopt and adapt to working from home due to the pandemic.

According to the statement, the impact of the pandemic raises concerns of sustainability in business, health and wellness, social interaction, working remotely, whilst parenting amongst many other factors which are likely going to have a profound effect on the wellbeing, productivity and outlook of all employees.

“Against this backdrop all working professionals are invited to participate to enable us make meaningful comparisons and insightful analysis that can guide organisations as they emerge from the current realities,” the statement added.

According to the Managing Director, HC Bonum, performance management consultants, Lanre Onasanya, “the WFH Survey is our contribution to the workplace ecosystem, to support leaders in decision making, professionals in adapting to the new world order and the economy in recovering from the effects of Covid-19.”

On her part, the Managing Partner AT3 Resources Limited, Tosin Adefeko, said: “By now we all agree a new work culture is imminent and leading our businesses through this disruptive period is crucial hence the survey.”

She pointed out that the release of the survey was symbolic as it coincided with the day designated by the International Labour Organisation to celebrate workers, urging all workers to participate in the survey, “which seeks to redefine our workplace ethics and ethos.”