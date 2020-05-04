Lagos Discharges 14 More COVID-19 Patients

Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government has discharged 14 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 261 the total number of successfully treated persons in the state.

Announcing this Monday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the discharged patients include six females and eight males.

He said: “Two of the persons are from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, seven from the Onikan Isolation Centre, four from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and one from the Landmark Isolation Centre in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities are now 261.

“As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19, citizens are advised to stay safe at home, use face masks and practice physical distancing,” he added.