Covid-19: AU to Partner Pharmaceutical Firm on Herbal Solutions

By Adedayo Akinwale

As the world continues the desperate search for Covid-19 cure, the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) has revealed that it plans to partner with a pharmaceutical company, Living Proof Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Industry, to develop herbal solutions to tackle the pandemic.

The presiding officer of the 3rd Permanent General Assembly of the council, Hon. Dennis Kodhe, made the disclosure via a zoom conference on the platform of AU-ECOSOCC Nigeria Covid-19 Situation Room, Abuja.

The AU-ECOSOCC Nigeria, Covid-19 Situation Room was on Monday, April 27, 2020, unveiled by the Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura.

The initiative championed by the Council’s Nigerian Representative, Dr. Tunji Ashaolu, was aimed at coordinating the activities of CSOs, volunteers and partners tracking distribution of palliatives, increasing public awareness and sensitization on personal preventive measures towards reducing the spread of Covid-19 among others.

While also commending the initiative behind the establishment of the Covid-19 situation room, he said this was gradually helping the council to fulfil its mandate, part of which is to mobilize and coordinate efforts of civil society organisations (CSOs) towards enhancing effective and efficient citizens’ engagement in Nigeria.

Kodhe, who spoke from Nairobi, Kenya, stressed the need for Africa to maximise its potential in home-grown solutions, while also urging African nations to look into other areas of development.

To this end, he urged support for African home-grown medication for the treatment of the disease in infected patients.

According to him, “Africa must take this opportunity to start looking inward to an Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people.

“The need for a concerted effort cannot be underestimated; as the Situation Room will drum home specific solutions for Nigeria as a Member State of the African Union to address its Post Covid-19 challenges just like other African countries are getting prepared for.”

Also, the Communications Manager of the pharmaceutical company, Mr. Osamede Ekhator, stressed the need for African home-grown medication for the treatment of those infected with the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our company has on ground experts with the requisite professional skills and competence to treat Covid-19 infected patients if relevant medical and pharmaceutical regulatory agencies give Living Proof Chemicals a trial test of her drugs to stop COVID-19.

“We all are aware Madagascar has developed theirs,why can’t Nigeria do hers?” he queried.