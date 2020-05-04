Afrique Foundation Provides Palliatives to over 3,000 in Abuja

By Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

The Shelter Afrique Foundation (SAF) in partnership with the Chairman of A-ONE Foundation, Mr. Nya-Etok Ezekiel, during the weekend distributed relief materials to over 3,000 persons in Daki-biyu village in Abuja.

Ezekiel, who is also the director-general of Nigeria First Project (NFP) and former governorship candidate of the Young Democratic Party (YDP) in Akwa-Ibom State in the 2019 governorship election, used the opportunity to call on the government to jettison the practice of the top to bottom approach to governance.

Instead, he said the practice of the bottom to top approach could directly impact on the very poor and develop the rural areas.

According to him, “We need to change our governance system; our governance system is top to bottom, which, before it reaches the neck, it is finished and the bottom has nothing. So, let’s reverse it and have a bottom to top approach.”

He called on rich Nigerians to reach out to the needy, especially at this critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Imagine one million rich Nigerians taking only 10 people, that is 10 million people and we can afford to feed them. Let’s change and care for our people.

“A few weeks back, under the NFP, we were here to feed this community and everything was well organised as SAF was very impressed and got across to us asking if we could please help organise for them to feed 2,000 less privileged Nigerians.

‘’So we went on enumeration and decided to look at the women. We went from door to door and we got 2,600 people. And when we told SAF, they said don’t cut the number. But we discovered that there were still other lists being compiled which were up to about 3,000 people and SAF undertook to provide everybody with 5kg bags of rice, 5kg bags of beans, 900g detergent and some packs of noodles.”

Speaking on behalf of the Shelter Afrique, while handing over the items, the Regional Manager for Nigeria, Mrs. Elizabeth Ogonegbu, said: “It is easy, while ensuring the health and well-being of ourselves and our families, to forget that society is made of the many not a few.

“The society will have to come together to relieve the burden which the coronavirus places on all on us.”