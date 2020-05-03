Osun Discharges Index Case, Records Another Fatality

Thirty-eight days after he was taken in, the Osun State, yesterday, discharged its Covid-19 index case after testing negative twice for the virus.

This is as the state recorded another Covid-19 fatality, a patient in her late 60s, at its isolation centre in Asubiaro, Osogbo.

The discharged index case had arrived Osun from the United Kingdom before being taken into the Isolation Centre, and subsequently to the care facility, where he had been receiving medical care until his full recovery on Friday.

Similarly, three health workers in the State who tested positive for Coronavirus had also tested negative for the second time and had become free from the virus.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Isamotu recalled that the health workers had last Wednesday, tested negative for COVID-19 but had to be subjected to a second round of test, in line with the protocol of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He revealed that the State government received results of the index case and those of the health workers on Friday evening from the NCDC accredited Testing Centre, the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede.

“With the development, the total number of active cases in the State is now eight,” Isamotu disclosed.

Speaking on the latest death, the commissioner said, “On a sad note, we lost a COVID-19 patient in her late 60s at our isolation centre in Osogbo. We pray God grant her eternal rest and give her family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Isamotu urged frontline health workers to always use their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when discharging their duties and reiterated that only accredited isolation and treatment centres in the state were the ones allowed to attend to suspected COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, a traditional ruler in the state, Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, has urged the federal government to support the state government financially in its bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch asked the federal government to either wave the debts of the state or support it with fund so as to be on sound footing in the post COVID-19 experience.

Olowu, at a press briefing during the flag-off of Olori Fatima Adeola Makama Oyelude 2nd Community Empowerment Initiatives, said the fact that residents of the state had not trooped out to demand for financial assistance did not mean they were not suffering