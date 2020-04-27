NPA: None of Our Staff Contracted COVID-19

By Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted reports that a senior member of staff at the agency has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement by its General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Jatto Adams, the NPA described the report as baseless and unfounded.

According to the NPA, “The fact is that a member of staff of one of the terminals at the ports, who has not been at the office since Friday April 17, 2020 had visited his father-in-law and family during the weekend of Friday, April 17, 2020 and Sunday April 19, 2020.

“On arrival, he discovered that the medical practitioner father-in- law, his own wife and children had taken ill.

“On Monday, April 20, they were all diagnosed with Coronavirus as a result of which he decided to isolate himself and get tested. He wrote to the office to inform them about the situation and his decision to self-isolate.

“On Thursday, April 23,2020, he again wrote to inform the company that he had tested positive to coronavirus and that the entire family was now receiving treatment at one of the isolation centres in Lagos.”

The company, NPA added, immediately on the same day, Thursday, April 23,2020, wrote to inform and seek advice from the Coordinator of Health Ports Services in line with guidelines laid down by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the report of COVID-19 incidents.

The NPA added that the company, in line with advice from Port Health Services, has disinfected the premises adding that all personnel who interacted with the staff have been identified and asked to self-isolate.

“The authority wishes to appeal to the media to verify information before going to press in order to avoid raising unnecessary tension. There are laid down procedures for the management of suspicions of COVID-19 incidents at the ports and the Authority will, in collaboration with all other government agencies, follow these processes through whenever the occasions arise. The NPA thanks all stakeholders and Nigerians for their support, “it stated.