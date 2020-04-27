NFF Assures COVID-19 Won’t Affect Tourney

ZENITH BANK FUTURE EAGLES

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reiterated its commitment to conclude the annual NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship.

Rising from their video conferencing meeting at the weekend, the Executive Committee of the federation revealed that they are going to see to the completion of the competition involving the U-13 and U-15 immediately football resume in the country.

It would be recalled that all sporting activities have been suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

In the communiqué released after the meeting chaired by the President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, the board said with the state competitions already concluded before the pandemic, they will try their best to finish up as soon as possible.

“The NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship, which state competitions have already been concluded (with some zones having also completed their competitions) will run its full course immediately after the COVID-19 and resumption of football activities,” the communiqué read.

While appreciating all their partners and sponsors, which includes Zenith Bank, the NFF also plans to meet up with them in coming weeks so as to chart a way forward immediately everything return to normal.

Speaking on the development, the CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit was very committed to the development of football in the country and sports in general especially from the grassroots.

According to him, Zenith Bank has seen the impact of their investment in the Future Eagles, with some of them already playing for the various junior national teams.

Onyeagwu however prays that everything return to normal as soon as possible around the world so that sports can return.