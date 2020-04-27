LASACO Supports Health Workers

As part of its contributions to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, LASACO Assurance Plc, has provided N1 billion free insurance cover to health workers in Osun State.

The company, said the cover would take care of 200 frontline health workers involved in the containment of the disease in the state, to the tune of N5 million for each health worker to cover their death, permanent disability and medical expenses.

LASACO Assurance Managing Director, Mr Segun Balogun, said, in a statement, that the gesture was to boost their morale and motivate the workers.

He emphasised the need for such protection for health workers to enable them focus on their duty and not be overwhelmed by the hazards involved.

He commended Nigerians for cooperating with government in the fight against the disease so far and advised them to continue to make the necessary sacrifice by observing social distancing and other preventive measures prescribed so as to quickly achieve the flattening of the curve and eventual eradication of the disease.

Balogun, promised that the company would continue to support government in meeting the needs of the people.