Covid-19: Katsina Records Nine New Cases, Total Rises to 30

By Francis Sardauna

Katsina State has recorded additional nine cases of the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic.

With the newly confirmed cases, the state has 30 positive cases of the dreaded disease in five local government areas of Daura, Katsina, Dutsin-Ma, Mani and Safana with one death.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Government House Sunday, said 287 samples were collected as of April 26, 2020.

He explained that out of the 287 samples collected, 227 were released in which 30 samples were confirmed to be positive by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The governor reiterated that 44 samples were still pending, 20 were to be recollected, while 16 samples are still awaiting results.

He said 20 confirmed cases are on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, and General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital and the newly confirmed nine cases were also admitted on Sunday.

He said: “On Saturday, we had additional nine confirmed cases bringing the total number of people who had tested positive to 30. Of the nine, four are from Daura Local Government, four from Katsina Local Government and one from Dutsin-Ma Local Government.

“So far, a total of 287 samples have been collected as of 25th April 2020. Since the record of our first case in Daura on 1st April, 2020, we have transported to the NCDC these 287 samples.

“227 results have been released. Out of them, 30 have been discovered to be positive. We still have 44 samples pending at NCDC, out of which 20 are to be recollected.

“Currently, they are 16 samples in storage awaiting transportation to NCDC laboratory. Those were the 16 that we took yesterday (Saturday). The samples were obtained by the existing protocols of contact tracing.”

Masari added: “There was a total of 455 contacts identified with the following distribution: Daura Local Government 156; Katsina 52; Zango 16; Mai’Adua 6; Sandamu 3; Dutsi 1; Ingawa 1; Baura 1; Mashi 1; Dutsin-Ma 110, Mani 20; Batagarawa 46; and Safana 32.

“Already, 20 confirmed cases are on admission at the Federal Medical Centre and General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital. The newly confirmed nine cases are being admitted today.

“Among the earlier admitted cases, seven have turned negative with one being negative for the second time. The second negative is due for discharge. Hopefully, the other six if returned negative for a second time within the week, they shall also be due for discharge.”