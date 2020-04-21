Lawan: Akinjide Contributed Greatly to Nigeria’s Constitutional Growth

By Deji Elumoye

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has described the late former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN), as an erudite lawyer who made great contributions to the legal profession as well as to the political and constitutional development of Nigeria.

Lawan, in a condolence message issued on Tuesday, commiserated with the family of Akinjide and also condoled with the government and people of Oyo State over the loss.

The Senate President said Akinjide lived a fulfilled life and carved a niche for himself as a walking encyclopaedia of the law profession having made his mark on the sand of time before his exit.

He acknowledged Akinjide’s contributions as Minister of Education under late Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa in the First Republic, as Minister of Justice under late President Shehu Shagari in the Second Republic and as a leading light of the Constitution Drafting Committee of 1975-1977.

“Nigeria will miss Chief Akinjide’s sharp legal mind, broad knowledge and wisdom gathered over several decades of discipline and hard work,” Lawan said.

The Senate President prayed to God to grant his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.