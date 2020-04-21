Govs to Hold Virtual Meeting Tomorrow to Review Pandemic Reports  

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will hold a teleconference tomorrow to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

They will also review the various measures taken by state governments at various stages of the virus’ incursions into the country.

According to a statement by the Head of Media and Public Affairs at NGF, Mr. Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the invitations to the meeting were issued yesterday by the Director General of the Forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru.

He said the meeting would be the sixth teleconference for the governors since the pandemic onset on February 27.

The statement urged the governors to prepare to discuss the journey so far and provide state-by-state updates on the dominant issue of the season.

It added that four states – Bauchi, Ogun, Lagos and Oyo will be invited to share their experiences with others.

According to the statement, the National Economic Council (NEC) ad-hoc committee and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 are also expected to make presentations before the governors at the meeting.

The meeting, the statement said, would start at 2pm and also deliberate on the distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable in the society and how the federal and state governments were collaborating on the pandemic and the type of assistance that the president will be rendering to states.