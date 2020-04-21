Abia Govt Condemns Killings by Security Personnel

The Abia State Government yesterday condemned what it described as the unwarranted shooting and killing of some indigenes of the state by security agents.

A statement signed Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr. ACB Agbazuere, said while the state government appreciated the commitment and industry of heads of security agencies and some other security personnel in the state, the breeding recklessness of some security men must be nipped in the bud forthwith.

Agbazuere assured the people of the state that anybody who takes life would undoubtedly face justice.

He noted that the soldier who killed an indigene of the state at Umuokereke Ngwa had been dismissed from the army and put in prison awaiting trial for murder, urging all other arm bearers to learn their lessons.

