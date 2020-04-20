Kyari will Be Greatly Missed, Says Adegboruwa

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has described the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Abba as a man that would be greatly missed.

Adegboruwa his condolence message said he read with great shock the demise of Kyari.

The lawyer extended his heartfelt condolences President Muhammadu Buhari, on the loss of his committed, loyal and dutiful official.

He prayed that God would grant all Nigerians the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I hereby extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially the president, on the loss of a committed, loyal and dutiful technocrat.