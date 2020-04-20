COVID-19 Cases Hit 12 in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Governor, Mr. Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday declared a total lockdown of Katsina, the state capital, following the outbreak of two new cases of the COVID-19 in Katsina Local Government Area (KLGA).

The stay-at-home order, which would commence tomorrow by 7am, would have zero movement with limited services provided by selected pharmacies and grain stores in the council area.

The state had recorded nine cases in Daura, one in Dutsin-Ma, and with the two additional cases in KLGA.

Masari, who disclosed this while addressing journalists at Government House, said that commercial banks and medical personnel were exempted from the lockdown.

He enjoined other states’ governors and security personnel to ensure stricter enforcement the ban on interstates movement and the lockdown of Nigeria/Niger border in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The governor explained that the state government would continue to use the available resources and donations from individuals and corporate organisations to support the fight against the dreaded disease.

He said: “As of Saturday, we have 12 confirmed cases. One has already died. So, we have 11 living. We now have two new cases in Katsina, one in Dutsin-Ma and the rest are from Daura Local Government Area.

“In line with what we have being doing since the outbreak of this disease by way of locking down any city, town or local government that have confirmed case, we have discussed and agreed that by 7 o’clock on Tuesday morning, there will be total lockdown of the Katsina Local Government Area.

“We have already locked down Daura and Dutsin-Ma Local Governments. States have closedown their borders but we are wondering how a lots of people are coming from other states of the country crossing all these states to the border of Katsina.

“We urged other states to enforce this lockdown. We would continue to do whatever it takes within the resources available to the state government and the donations of well-meaning indigenes of Katsina and other Nigerians to support the fight against COVID-19 in the state.”