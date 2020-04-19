Ganduje Dismisses Commissioner for Mocking Abba Kyari

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday dismissed the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Mu’azu Magaji for celebrating the death of Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam late Abba Kyari.

Ganduje’s decision was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, noting that Magaji was sacked for making unguided utterance against Kyari’s person.

In a series of FaceBook, Magaji had made unpleasant remarks over Kyari’s demise.

He had said: “Win win … Nigeria is free and Abba Kyari dies in epidemic… The martyrdom of man is perfect.”

In another post, he said: “I am not a hypocrite. I won’t pretend! While at personal level, I pray Allah grant Abba Kyari Jannah…I sincerely believe Nigeria needed a better CoS period!”

But in response to Magaji’s post yesterday, the statement said commissioner was removed following his unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President.

The statement added that Ganduje has relieved the appointment of the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure with immediate effect.”

“As a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respect the profanity of the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering the office to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise.”

“Late Abba Kyari had led a life worthy of emulation by serving his country to the best of his ability,” the statement reads.

Just after his dismissal was announced yesterday, Magaji wrote in Hausa: “I have joined the club of dethronement. But I have not been taking to anywhere. I am still in Kano.”