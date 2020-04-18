Cleric Condoles with Buhari over Abba Kyari’s Death

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Founder, The Zionwealth Church, Chris Omashola, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who died of Covid-19 on Friday.

In his condolence letter made available to journalists, Omashola stated that whilst no doubt these were trying times for the country, the presidency and the world as a whole, the death of Kyari remained a massive blow.

The cleric said, “The nation will forever remember Abba Kyari as a honest and transparent leader with astounding humility and a fervent passion to serve his people. I pray that God gives the presidency and the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear this widespread national loss.”

Speaking further, the cleric sympathised with Kyari’s family. He went on to describe Kyari as a national treasure, hero, worthy leader and man with a great mind.

“I pray that we will all see the end of this satanic wind, soon, and have reasons to celebrate in peace and victory, while urging the president to stay strong.

He, however, extended his consoling words. “I pray the Almighty Allah bestow upon you, your family, and the nation, more strength, health, wisdom and peace. May the torch of Abba Kyari’s legacy remain a burning flame in our hearts and in our nation.”