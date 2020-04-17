PTML, Grimaldi Donate N150m, Nose Masks to FG, Lagos

Nigeria’s largest roll-on-roll-off (RORO) terminal, Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) and its parent company, Grimaldi Nigeria have collectively donated a total of N150 million, 10000 nose masks and 5000 hand gloves to various arms of government in support of the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The company in a statement explained that while PTML donated N100 million to the federal government’s COVID-19 Relief Fund Account created by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Grimaldi Nigeria donated N50million to the Lagos State Government.

PTML also donated 10,000 nose masks and 5,000 hand gloves to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Tin Can Island Port to support NPA’s effort to check the spread of the virus at the nation’s seaport.

The Managing Director of PTML, Mr. Ascanio Russo, in the statement, said the firm deemed it necessary to identify with the efforts of the federal government, Lagos State Government and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in strengthening measures towards containing the spread of the global pandemic in Nigeria, and particularly the port industry.

“In addition to these donations, we have at our company level, as part of our contribution to stem the scourge, implemented all the safety guidelines prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Port Health Services and others.

“Our terminal has remained fully operation as directed by the Federal Government with regards to the continuity of port operations. We also ensure the use of nose masks and hand gloves by all categories of workers, including contractors at our facility.

“We have intensified the use of assigned personal protective gears at all terminal work locations, while ensuring social distancing by of crowd reduction at all our customer service points and reduction in the number of biometric access cards per agency, ”Russo said.

The PTML MD also said that port users are being encouraged to use the company’s electronic platforms in all business transactions, “such that customers only come to the terminal for physical collection of cargo”.

He said consignees can obtain and pay provisional invoices at any quick teller enabled ATM machines and select banking platforms

The electronic payment options developed by the company, he said, will enhance prompt service delivery and ensure social distancing in line with safety measures introduced by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections.