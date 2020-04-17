Police: People Spread Rumours about One Million Boys

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of South-west region, Mr. Babatunde Ogunyanwo, has advised residents of Lagos and Ogun states not to panic over rumours being spread about a gang of criminals popularly called ‘One Million Boys’.

Speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday night, Ogunyanwo, said though there have been reported cases of robbery, rape and assault in the two states in the last few days, the police do not differentiate or classify criminals.

According to him, a criminal is a criminal, regardless of the gang he or she belongs to.

When asked about the operations of the ‘One Million Boys’ gang in the two states, he said, “I think we need to advise ourselves that Nigerians should not be apprehensive over rumours. A lot of these things are just based on rumours. We need people to confirm information before they start spreading rumours around.

“People just pass information based on hearsay and not actually confirming the incident. That is why we are trying to get everybody to know their DPOs.”

Ogunyanwo, who said over 200 arrests have been made in connection with the recent attacks, noted that the suspects would be charged to court.

He, however, said that the rate of banditry in the two states during the lockdown is “not in the magnitude that the nation is being made to believe”.

“We have a few cases and a few arrests made. In Ogun State and Lagos State, of late, we have over 200 arrests and they will be charged to court

“I don’t know about One Million Gang but you know Nigerians can always create names for a group of people but anybody who is running foul is a criminal. I don’t know what society means by One Million Gang.

“I don’t know whether they have been able to do a population censor to know that this gang is up to one million. What I know is a rapist is a rapist; it does not matter what name you are called.

“We don’t discriminate or differentiate. What I know is that if you have been arrested for having committed a crime, you will be arraigned in line with the law of the land and what was proven against you,” he said.