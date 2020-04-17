IG Redeploys Rivers CP

I

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, Friday ordered the redeployment of Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Dandaura Mustapha.

Details of the exercise showed that CP Gobum Mukan is the new Commisioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command.

A statement issued by Force PRO Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said.

Mr Dandaura Mustapha would assume duties as the new CP Provost Force Headquarters, Abuja while CP Musa Adze is the substantive CP Anti-Fraud Unit.

“The IGP charges the affected Commissioners of Police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities.

“The posting and the redeployment of the affected senior police officers is with immediate effect”, it said.