Dickson, Peterside Mourn Pastor Okoko

Onungwe Obe in Yenagoa

The Immediate-past Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Setriake Dickson, was among the people that paid their condolences to the late oil magnate and former Governorship Aspirant in Bayelsa State, Pastor Keneibi Okoko, who died on yesterday during a surgery to remove excess fat from his body in a Lagos hospital.

His death certificate, which was issued by the Amethyst Health Care and Diagnostic Centre Limited, Lagos, showed that he was brought to the hospital over issues related to localised fat in the abdomen and breasts.

The report that was signed by one Mr. Benedict Olusola on behalf of the diagnostic centre, stated that “he died on Wednesday, April 15 and the cause of death was primarily hypoxia and secondarily Cardiac arrest.”

Okoko’s death came few days after he made a donation to his kinsmen on April 10 at Obunagha community in Yenagoa Local Government Area as means of alleviating the suffering experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dickson and the immediate past Director General of National Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.

Dickson said the death of Okoko, who left indelible marks in the world of business and politics at a young age of 42, was painful.

“Keniebi was somebody we all had a lot of hope in. He proved to be an open minded, accommodating, large hearted, understanding political leader that I encouraged to be under my wing henceforth for political grooming and support.

“My family and I are pained and I have made a lot of calls to our leaders. Everybody is pained and we should take it as what God has done. Nobody can question God. Okoko’s death was a heavy blow to Bayelsa and indeed the Ijaw nation,” Dickson said.