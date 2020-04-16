Coalition of Political Parties Commend Sanwo-Olu

Segun James

The Conference of Registered Political Parties in Lagos has commended the efforts of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in combatting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The group also condemned criticisms of the governor’s handling of palliative measures for the less-privileged Lagosians during the current COVID-19 lockdown, saying those who were using the pages of newspapers and online media as “the altar of injustice” against the good governance of Sanwo-Olu were those “who have added no value to the polity of Lagos State and would stop at nothing to pull the state down.”

According to the Chairman of the group, Mr. Taiwo Fatai, “Sanwo-Olu deserves commendation for his reaction to COVID-19 and not condemnations.

“We commend the governor of Lagos State for the steps he is taking to stop the spread of COVID 19 within the state. His motivating, proficient and consoling reaction to the pandemic in the state is highly commendable.

“We are satisfied with his response to the dictates of the times, by reactivating Lagos State profile banking and bio-security research facility at the infections disease laboratory at Yaba.

“Without any doubt, the recent events that have locked down the nations of the world through the monstrous COVID 19, have shown that leadership is earned in an unusual trying moments as the COVID-19 represents. CRPP have been vindicated in our assertion that Sanwo-Olu embodies the true yearning and aspiration of the people of Lagos State.”

The group also commended the First Lady of the state, Mrs. Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, who “has continued to give her husband the needed and necessary support that informed the successes achieved within one year in office in the history of Lagos State.”

The group also praised the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, saying: “The professional touch he has brought to bear in fighting COVID-19 menace is commendable. We salute the role played by all the COVID-19 task force team in the state.”