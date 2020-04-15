Lagos Discharges 16 More COVID-19 Patients

By Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government has discharged 16 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 85 the total number of persons successfully treated for the disease in the state.

Announcing this Wednesday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the discharged patients include 14 males and two females.

He said: “Among the 16 persons are three foreigners, including a Briton, Chinese and a Polish citizen.

“The patients; 14 from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, and two from the Onikan Isolation Centre, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85.

He said as the state’s front line health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19, residents were duty bound to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

He assured that the state government will continue to do its best best in cushioning the effect of the lockdown by making its welfare package more effective.