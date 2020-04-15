Kaduna Discharges COVID-19 Patient

By John Shiklam

One of the six people infected with coronavirus in Kaduna State has been discharged.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the patient had recovered following treatment at the isolation centre in Kaduna.

She said the patient’s recovery ‘’has been confirmed by two consecutive negative results, the second of which came yesterday, Tuesday, 14 April 2020″.

The commissioner said the state government is looking forward to the recovery and discharge of the remaining five Covid-19 patients in the state.

Baloni commended the various teams in the state for their contributions to the collective efforts at tackling Covid-19.

“We also wish to pay tribute to the medical professionals at the Infectious Disease Centre for the successful management of this patient,” she said.

The commissioner told residents of the state that it is safer and cheaper to observe preventive measures than to treat Covid-19 and urged them to always wash their hands regularly with soap and water and scrupulously observe social distancing.

“They are also advised to avoid large gatherings and stay at home, except it is absolutely necessary to go out. Wherever they are, they should also practise respiratory hygiene,” she said.