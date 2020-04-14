FG Sacks Two Contractors in Four States over Cash Transfer Delays

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has ordered the immediate termination of the contract of two Payment Service Providers (PSPs) following their inability to meet the contractual agreement to commence Conditional Cash Transfer to beneficiaries in four states of the federation.

The affected states are Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia and Zamfara.

She said the immediate termination of the contract would be with the newly launched World Bank procurement guidelines to ensure that payments commence in the affected states on or before April 28, 2020.

Farouq also added that the federal government cannot accept delays in the current payment round of N20,000 stipends to beneficiaries in poor and vulnerable households under any excuses in the four states or any other states of the federation.

“The failure of any payment service providers to meet their contractual agreement is unacceptable. The federal government through the Ministry cannot allow contractors to derail the immediate Conditional cash transfers to the poor and the vulnerable,” said