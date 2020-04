By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Government on Monday confirmed two fresh cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Ministry of Health confirmed this on its Twitter handle on Monday night.

With the two new positive cases, Kano now has three confirmed cases of coronavirus after the infectious disease was first discovered in a 75-year old former diplomat.

Mr. Salihu Tanko Yakasai, Special Adviser to the governor on Media also confirmed the two new cases.