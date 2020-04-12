These Economic Stimuli Are Eye-popping!

For those who had seen the packages, it’s not easy to walk away from the economic stimuli provided by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his erstwhile colleague from Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, anÅd not chip in some words of commendation.

ÅFor these two, also, planning and distribution had been made easy, because they had existing initiatives that catered to the needy and vulnerable in the society with handy database of the respective households.

In Ekiti, for example, with over 35 items in each package supported by a paltry sum of N5000, the lucky households definitely have a reason to be thankful to their governor, whose meticulous approach to the entire process has made it near hitch-free.

It’s also understandable that with the food bank being managed by the First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the ‘no room for mistake’ came natural. No wonder Ekiti has been rated second after Lagos in terms of states’ response to Covid-19.

On his part, Amosun has a personal foundation that looks after the aged, indigent and vulnerable in the state with a standard database even as they increase in number. With over 25,000 households and five solid items in each package, it is simple arithmetic why Ogun still rejoices at the sound of his name – SIA!