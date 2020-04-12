FCTA Arrests Islamic Cleric, 2 Foreigners for Violating Lockdown Order

*Impounds 269 vehicles

By Olawale Ajimotokan

A popular Islamic cleric, Imam Abubakar, was arrested Sunday in the Wuye District of the FCT for contravening the presidential lockdown measures in the FCT aimed at curbing the further spread of coronavirus in Abuja.

Chairman of the FCTA enforcement team, Ikharo Attah, made this disclosure Sunday.

It was also gathered that a Turkish and an Angolan citizen, were arrested in Wuse 2 for violating the stay-at- home restriction. Following their arrest, they were taken to the Maitama Police Division.

The taskforce team also impounded 269 vehicles for contravening the presidential order in the nation’s capital.

Attah said early on Sunday morning, the taskforce commenced operation after it was inundated with many calls from residents that the Christ Embassy Church in Durumi was holding a service.

But upon arriving at the scene, they found the allegation to be false as the said pastor was inside the church with some cameramen and some production crew.

“We found out that they were doing their streaming online but the generating set was on. That was the noise they heard that they concluded that it was a church service,” Attah said.

He also spoke on the arrest of a man at Area 1 Roundabout, Abuja, found with four military caps belonging to the Army, Nigeria Airforce and Nigeria Navy in his vehicle. He was apprehended and handed over to the FCT Commissioner of Police.

“We then moved to the mosque at Wuye district, because we had gotten several complaints that the man (Imam) had worshipped on Friday. But on that Friday, we were at Kuje so we could not have come back within five minutes. So we got there today and invited him to come and explain; and we cautioned him at the FCT Police Command, Garki”, Ikharo said.

He warned the residents, particularly uniformed personnel and diplomats against infringing on the law meant to save the society from contracting the virus.

It would be recalled that I the first week of the lockdown, a pastor, U.U Uden, was equally invited to the FCT Police Command, after he violated the directive. He was, however released after he was cautioned for his action.