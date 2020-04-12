COVID-19 Lockdown: Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Arrest Two Suspects, One Other for Rape

By Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos State Police Command has foiled robbery attempt by two suspected armed robbers, as well as arrested an alleged rapist around Benson area of Ikorodu.

According to a statement by the state Police Spokesperson, Bala Elkana, on Sunday, the two suspected armed robbers, Toheeb Sanusi 21, and Adewale Adeshina 24, were apprehended and disarmed of one locally made revolver pistol and one cutlass.

He said: “On April 12, at about 12:25am, acting on credible information, operatives from Ikorodu Police Station supported by SARS operatives deployed by the Commissioner of Police arrested one Toheeb Sanusi, 21 years old and Adewale Adeshina, 24 years old, around Benson area of Ikorodu.

“One locally made revolver pistol and one cutlass were recovered from them. The suspects confessed that they were in the area to rob unsuspecting members of the public.

“Investigation is ongoing, the suspects will soon be charged to Court. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc, has given Commanders of tactical units in Lagos State a clear instruction do deal decisively with armed hoodlums daring the collective will of the people, to rob in any part of the State during the lockdown,” he said.

In another development in the same area of the state, a 28 years old man, Adetayo Razaq, has been arrested for raping an eight years old girl (name withheld).

According to the state’s police spokesperson, Bala Elkana (DSP), on April 9, at about 8am, Ikorodu police station received a report from the father of the victim (name withheld), that “he returned home and met his 8 years old daughter (name withheld) in pains, complaining of discomfort and stomach aches.

“The father left the girl with her two brothers ages 10 and 12 as their parents are separated and living apart. On inquiry, she told her father that on March 31, one Adetayo Razaq, 28 years old, of Alladi Ijelu Street, Agunfoye, Ikorodu gave her biscuits and took her to his room where he had carnal knowledge of her.

“The survivor was taken to hospital for treatment and forensic examination. The suspect, a tiller and father of two, was arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Police Station.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to Gender Unit, Command Headquarters Ikeja for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.”