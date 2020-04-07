Ogun Confirms Two New COVID-19 Cases

The Ogun State Government yesterday announced two new positive cases of COVID-19.

The state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun told journalists that the two new cases in the state have no history of recent travels or contacts with any of the initially confirmed patients.

Abiodun said the new cases, which were identified at Obafemi Owode and Yewa South Local Government Areas of the state, have become a subject of concern in the battle against the disease.

“I have an unpleasant news story to share with you today about COVID-19. The state has recorded two new case – one from Obafemi Owode and one from Yewa South,” Abiodun said.

“These new cases have no contact with the index case and three other cases that the state had recorded earlier. They have no recent travel history. This new cases have brought the number of cases in the state to six.

“It is important for us to protect ourselves from the disease. COVID-19 is real.

”Our health workers have demonstrated uncommon commitment, that is why we are providing a special front line special package for the health workers. It is a robust package. We must put them in our prayers.”

Abiodun said the new cases have been isolated at one of the centres in the state, while those who had contacts with them are being traced.