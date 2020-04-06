WarnerMedia, Firm Enter into Strategic Partnership

By Ugo Aliogo

WarnerMedia and Trending Media Africa have revealed the commencement of a strategic partnership that would further diversify WarnerMedia’s business streams.

According to a statement, the partnership would offer Trending Media Africa (TMA) clients access to advertising solutions on the high-quality American blockbuster movie channel, TNT, as well as WarnerMedia’s iconic kids’ channels, Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

The statement explained that WarnerMedia has been present in Africa for more than 20 years, operating six channels across the continent in 56 English, French and Portuguese speaking countries; including Africa’s favourite kids’ channels – Cartoon Network and Boomerang – and Africa’s tailored blockbusters destination, TNT.

The Vice-President, Head of Commercial and Business Development Turner France, Africa and Israel, Guillaume Coffin, said: “Our wide portfolio allows us to target a large array of segments from young adults, to families, to kids. We can, therefore, offer client’s a fully integrated advertising offering on our channels. We know that clients are looking for fully integrated advertising packages which WarnerMedia is now able to do in Nigeria through our TMA partnership. With TMA’s expertise and its ability to bringing game-changing innovation coupled with trade marketing flair, we are convinced that with this new partnership, we will bring even more value to clients.”

The statement further described Trending Media Africa as one of Nigeria’s leading media sales representatives for satellite TV, radio and other related media platforms with a cumulative experience spanning over 50 years. It affirmed that the company has demonstrated understanding and clear vision of what customer relationships and satisfaction should be, “thus becoming a key player in a booming and highly dynamic market, where brands are more and more active to gain market shares.”

The Managing Partner, Operations at TMA, Julius Osumah, said: “We are excited to partner with the world’s leading media and entertainment giant. Nigeria is a vibrant market that holds a lot of growth potential for the brand, and, we will work closely with WarnerMedia to deliver the best returns.”

According to the statement: “TMA is now representing WarnerMedia’s channels in Nigeria, giving clients access to a broader distribution with its kids’ channels, and movie destination TNT, being available across DStv’s Family and Premium offerings. At the same time, Cartoon Network and TNT are accessible to GOtv subscribers on GOtv MAX, and TNT also featuring on the GOtv Jolli package.

“Following the new partnership, Carton Network and Boomerang will be bringing fresh content like the all-new I, Elvis Riboldi, Lamput and Kingdom Force to their channels, as well as more than 1 000 new episodes of the channels’ favourites like Teen Titans Go, DC Superhero Girls, Apple and Onion, Zig and Sharko and Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz. TNT has an exciting line-up with great blockbusters such as The Illusionist, Crank, Robin Hood, Gladiator, The Island, Jurassic Park and King Kong.”