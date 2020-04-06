NIMASA Names New Spokesman

The new Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh has appointed Mr. Philip Kyanet as the spokesman and Head of Public Relations of the agency.

Jamoh approved his appointment as part of ongoing restructuring in the maritime agency.

Kyanet replaces Mr. Isichei Osamgbi who has been deployed to the Special Duties (External Relations and Technical Cooperation) unit in the Office of the Director-General.

A statement issued yesterday by Mr. Osagie Edwards said Kyanet is a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration Nigeria (CIoTA).

The newly appointed spokesman is reported to have 15 years of work experience in NIMASA, out of which nine have been in the public relations unit.

“A graduate of history from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kyanet also holds a post-graduate diploma in public administration from the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Badagry, Lagos,” the statement read.

“His working career which spans over two decades saw him at various times at the federal ministry of solid minerals as the personal assistant to the honourable minister, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as the head of Abuja Liaison Office, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and the defunct Joint Maritime Labour Industrial Council (JOMALIC) before its merger with National Maritime Authority (NMA) to form NIMASA in August 2006.

“Until this appointment, Kyanet was an assistant director in the public relations unit.”