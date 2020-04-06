Fayemi Promises Accountability in Managing Mobilised Funds

By Victor Ogunje

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has hailed members of the COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee recently set up to mobilise and manage funds and projects in the state against coronavirus.

Fayemi, in his inaugural message to members of the committee, said he was humbled and honoured by their positive response and readiness to serve the state at this crucial period.

He assured them that transparency and accountability would be maintained in the utilisation of the resources mobilised.

The governor said he was particularly happy seeing that many of the members had started generating ideas and contacts as soon as they accepted to serve on the committee. This, according to him, is an indication that the state would achieve its set goal of curtailing the dreaded COVID-19 through the assistance of the committee.

He revealed that most of the meetings of the 47-member committee would be held via teleconferencing and other technological means in view of the need to observe social distancing.

Fayemi said: “I’ve had cause to speak with almost everyone on this platform in the past few days, and I’m truly humbled and honoured by your genuine expression of concern, enthusiasm and readiness to serve the state in combating this existential threat.

“I thank particularly our Grand Patron, Aare Afe Babalola; our patrons who are my predecessors in office, the chairman and members of the committee for your strong commitment to Ekiti State at this critical period. Indeed, some of you have started working with a relentless flow of ideas and contacts sent our way since you were contacted.

“I want to assure you that the resources mobilised will be used for the purpose for which it is intended, and we will maintain transparency and accountability all through the process.

“We welcome suggestions and contributions on modalities to accomplishing the task ahead of us. Our mission is clear; the target has been attached to your letter of appointment, but nothing is cast in stones. The idea is to also leverage on your experience, expertise and networks in this collective effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Given the fact that we are all observing social distancing, all our engagements will be virtual, and we will organise regular teleconferences with adequate notice and subject to members’ convenience. We will depend a lot on technology to get the job done.”