BoI Supports COVID-19 Fight with N700m

By Dike Onwuamaze

Nigeria’s Development Finance Institution, Bank of Industry (BOI) has joined other corporates and philanthropists in supporting the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria through the donation of N700 million into the relief fund.

The Bank at the weekend announced that it has contributed N500 million of its relief funding to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

It anticipated that the donation would go a long way to help in providing more testing, isolation and treatment centers across all geo-political zones.

In addition, the Bank said it would be providing financial support of N100 million to the FCT Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 as well as another N100 million to support the Lagos State government.

“This level of contribution will advance regional efforts to combat the spread of the pandemic through the supply of critical care equipment, facilities and essential relief aid.

“At this pivotal moment in the history of our great nation, we stand in solidarity with the Federal Government and our colleagues across various industries,” said Bank of Industry MD/CEO, Olukayode Pitan.

“We are optimistic that if we all play our part, we will beat COVID-19, and we will see Nigeria recover and thrive”, he added.

BOI also reaffirmed its commitment to continue to provide access to finance to Nigerian enterprises, in line with its strategic mandate.