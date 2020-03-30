CIBN Adjusts Programmes

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has approved the adjustment of all its programmes scheduled to take place between March 23 and June 30, 2020, due to the spreading coronavirus in the country.

The decision, the institute said it took out of the concern to safeguard the health of its members, other stakeholders and members of the general public and in adherence to the social restriction order by the Lagos State Government and some other states in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by the Registrar/ Chief Executive, Mr. ‘Seye Awojobi, three of its statutory programmes would hold as earlier scheduled but digitally and virtually through video conferencing. These programmes are Pre-Annual General Meeting, Annual General Meeting and 2020 CIBN Election designed to take place through e-voting platform.

However, another five of the statutory programmes were postponed till a conducive period. The programmes are the April 2020 Diet Banking Professional and Certification examinations, Presidential Valedictory Address and Investiture, CIBN USA Branch International Biennial Conference and Annual Lecture.

The statement also indicated that new dates would be announced as soon as the situation permits while all the Governing Council and Committee meetings shall henceforth be conducted virtually through video conferencing and other streaming technologies. The Institute apologised for any inconvenience this might have caused its members and other stakeholders.