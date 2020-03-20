FCV Gladiator Football Camp Postponed

Following the decision by the Federal Government to suspend all sports activities over the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the annual FCV Gladiator Camp, have postponed the football clinic earlier scheduled to start on April 5 to 10 in Lagos and April 12 to 17 in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator of the camp, Oluseyi Oyebode, the postponement becomes necessary as the health of the participants is very important.

“The Federal Government has suspended all sports activities and as a law-abiding body, we want to obey the law of the land and that is why we have decided to postpone the camp to July 2020.

“The Lagos leg of the camp will be hosted by Grange School in Ikeja, while Aduvie International School will host the Abuja camp of the one-week football clinic,” Oyebode said.

Apart from this, he said that the coaches expected from United kingdom (UK) would not be able to make the trip following the ban of flights from Great Britain.

The FCV Gladiator Camp is designed to offer international standard football training to school children and their coaches while creating opportunities for talented football players to combine football with academics abroad.

The camp is being organized by Dynaspro Sports Promotion Advanta Interactive Ltd in partnership with UK’s first private football academy, FCV International Football Academy.

Top coaches from UK are expected to handle proceeding at the camp while school coaches would also be trained by the experts.

The camp is open to students between age six and 18 while outstanding players in the two camps (Lagos and Abuja) will be recognised.