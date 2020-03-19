Lekki Central Mosque Shut over COVID-19

Martins Ifijeh

The Lekki Central Mosque has suspended congregational prayers over COVID-19 spread in Nigeria.

A statement released by the Publicity Secretary of the Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU), Alhaji AbdulFattah Olajide, Thursday, said the LEMU President, Dr. Kamoru Omotosho, ordered the suspension of congregational prayers and activities at the mosque in view of the Lagos State Government’s directive banning the gathering of more than fifty people anywhere in the state.

The virus which has so far killed over 10,000 persons globally, has infected eight persons in Nigeria since the first case was confirmed in the country February 27.

Omotosho urged all worshippers to perform their obligatory and superrogatory prayers in their respective homes for now.

He said: “The Chief Imam of the Lekki Central Mosque, Shaykh Ridwan Jamiu had earlier explained that the suspension of congregational prayers was in line with the Sunnah (practice) of Prophet Muhammad (peace be unto him).

“The temporary restriction is meant to forestall or curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in our jurisdiction.

“If you hear of an epidemic in a land, don’t go there. If you are in a land afflicted by an epidemic, don’t go out of it”.

He said arrangements were being concluded to sanitise the mosque complex during the shut down.