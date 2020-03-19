COVID-19: US Approves Chloroquine as Treatment for Patient

By Sunday Ehigiator

The United States government has approved the anti-malarial drug, chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

President Donald Trump, while addressing reporters, on Thursday, said, “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has been so great.”

“They have gone through the approval process. it’s been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription”