Utomi, Durotoye, Akumah For Salem’s Entrepreneurs Parley

Uche Nnaike

Prof. Pat Utomi, Tara Fela-Durotoye and Onyeka Akumah are among leading professionals expected as speakers at the fourth business programme of Salem International Christian Centre, Exploit4, scheduled to hold on in Lagos, tomorrow.

The forum, with the theme, ‘Exponential Growth in Challenging Times,’ aims at helping already established businesses and start-ups build the needed capacity for business growth and overall success.

According to the host, Enobong Etteh, the event would be an innovation sharing session to give entrepreneurs wings to fly above the challenging times in the country’s economy and further empower entrepreneurs of any scale for enduring success in their respective fields.

“We are using the opportunity to empower our congregation and the general public with business knowledge, ideas and insights to help them maximise their potential in life especially in the area of running a successful business,” he stated.

Etteh, added that the business empowerment aspect of the Achievers International Conference (AIC) would feature speakers with great spirit of enterprise, adding that Utomi would be the keynote speaker.