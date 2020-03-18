Lagos Shuts Schools over Coronavirus

By Segun James

As part of the preventive measures against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lagos State Government is closing down all public and private schools with effect from Monday, March 23.

The state’s Ministry ofEducation in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Education, MRS. FOLASHADE ADEFISAYO stated that it had becomes necessary to prevent children and their teachers from becoming vulnerable to the pandemic.

“It is important for parents to ensure that their children practise ‘social distancing’ while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizers and observe high standards of personal hygiene.

“Children should be encouraged to remain at home.

“The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat.

“The Incident Command Centre, headed by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Incident Commander, will continue to trace all contacts of the identified cases,” she stated.