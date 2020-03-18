Ajibola Condoles Yahaya Bello

An associate of the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, has condoled the governor over the death of his mother.

In his condolence letter to the governor, the former Managing Director of Daily Trust noted that the exit of a mother is too painful for words to heal especially as Bello’s relationship with his late mother was ‘extraordinary’.

He however added that God took her away in the best form that anyone could wish for.

He thereafter prayed that “Allah (SWT) grants her eternal rest in the grave, expands and illuminates it for her and pencil her down for permanent abode in the highest level of Jannah”.

He also prayed for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss while assuring the governor of his best regards and prayers for him always.