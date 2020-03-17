Obaseki, Oyetola Commiserate with Victims of Lagos Explosions

* IPMAN warns against building structures on right of way

Peter Uzoho in Lagos and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Osun State counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola, have commiserated with the people and government of Lagos State over the loss of lives and damages caused by the explosion in the Abule-Ado area of the state.

This is coming as the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo, cautioned residents of the area to desist from illegal and unsafe act of building structures on the petroleum pipelines right of way (RoW).

In a statement issued yesterday, Obaseki said the incident is saddening and tragic, as he commended the Lagos State Government for providing necessary emergency response to mitigate the fatalities from the unfortunate incident.

According to him, “I commiserate with the people and government of Lagos State over the unfortunate incident which took place on March 15, 2020, which claimed not less than 15 lives in the state.

“At this dark hour, our prayers are with Lagosians and the state government. We pray that God should grant the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Oyetola, on his own, also sympathised with the victims of the Lagos explosions.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, Oyetola commiserated with the families of the dead, the injured and those who lost their properties to the inferno that reportedly claimed about 18 lives and damaged dozens of buildings.

According to the statement, “On behalf of the state government and the people of Osun State, we would like to convey our heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and property to the blast.

“We pray that God will comfort every grieving family and everyone who has suffered devastation due to this tragic incident.”

The governor also condoled with the Lagos State Government, and called on relevant authorities and agencies of government to critically investigate the cause of the incident so as to put control measures in place to forestall a repeat of the incident.

Meanwhile, the National President of IPMAN, Okoronkwo, has also commiserated with the victims and cautioned residents of the area to desist from illegal and unsafe act of building structures on petroleum pipelines right of way (RoW).

The IPMAN boss in a statement issued yesterday said efforts must be made by the government to curb incessant explosion in the area, as he appealed to authorities to get to the root of ceaseless explosions in the area.

“All those who had a hand in this explosion, including those who acted in ways to put lives at risk and hard-earned possessions in jeopardy, must be punished, no matter how highly-placed they may be,” he added.

Okoronkwo also commended the prompt response of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, on his assurances and commitment to remove all structures on the corporation’s pipelines right of way across the country to prevent such incidents in the future.